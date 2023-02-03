



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Cambodian lieutenant general Hun Manet here and the two exchanged views on the current geopolitical situation and regional challenges.





"Pleased to meet Lt. Gen Hun Manet of Cambodia today afternoon. Exchanged views on geopolitical situation & regional challenges. Agreed on the need for independent-minded nations to cooperate closely," Jaishankar tweeted on Friday.





Manet is also the commander of the Royal Cambodian Army.





According to Jaishankar, there were also discussions on possibilities in defense, security, connectivity, and digital delivery.





A Cambodian delegation led by Manet earlier on Friday called on the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar.





"A delegation from Cambodia, led by Lt. Gen Hun Manet, Dy. Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces & Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army, called on the Hon'ble Vice President & Chairman Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Parliament House today," Dhankar tweeted on Friday.





The Cambodian delegation led by Manet is on a visit to India from February 2-4, on the invitation of India's Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande.





"A delegation led by Lt. Gen @hunmanet_coarmy is visiting India on an invitation from General Manoj Pande, COAS from 2-4 Feb 2023. Cd'A a.i. Mr. Richhpal Singh met the delegation at Phnom Penh airport and conveyed best wishes for a successful visit," the Indian embassy in Phnom Penh, Cambodia tweeted on Thursday.





India and Cambodia in November 2022 decided to start direct air linkages between the two countries with an impetus on tourism after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the sector.





"We are trying to start direct air linkages between India and Cambodia which would give a great impetus to tourism. When there are direct flights, people would love to come and see Angkor Wat and Cambodians would love to see the land of Buddha," said Devyani Khobragade, India's Ambassador to Cambodia.





What the Taj Mahal is to India, Angkor Wat is to Cambodia. The city of Angkor is also home to the UNESCO World Heritage site, Angkor Wat. Angkor is one of the most important archaeological sites in South-East Asia.





Angkor Wat is a temple complex in Cambodia and one of the largest religious monuments in the world.





Regarding Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's recent visit to Cambodia to attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit, Khobragade said, "VP's first official visit abroad is to Cambodia. India in Cambodia is celebrating the 70th anniversary of our bilateral relations. We have been trying to increase institutional linkages in various sectors. We signed four MoUs during the visit."







