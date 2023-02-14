



Bangalore: Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told TASS at the Army-2022 international forum that the project on the supply and licensed production of the portable air defence systems was pending approval





Moscow anticipates that a key contract on the supply and licensed production of Igla-S man-portable air defence systems in India will be inked, Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Vladimir Drozhzhov told TASS at the Aero India 2023 international exhibition in Bangalore.





"We are looking forward to the Indian side’s decision on signing the contract on the supply and licensed production of Igla-S man-portable air defence systems," he said.





Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told TASS at the Army-2022 international forum that the project on the supply and licensed production of the portable air defence systems was pending approval.





The 14th Aero India 2023 international air show is underway in Bangalore on February 13-17. The event is held once every two years, with Russia being an active participant here. Moscow is set to present more than 200 samples of its military products this year.







