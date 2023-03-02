



New Delhi: Foreign ministers of Canada, Argentina, Netherlands, Singapore and Bangladesh reached India for the Foreign Ministers' meet under the G20 meeting on Wednesday.





Netherlands' Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, Argentinian Foreign Minister Santiago Andres Cafiero, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Abul Kalam Abdul Momen reached India on Wednesday to participate in the Foreign Ministers' meeting to be held under G20 during March 1 and 2 in the National Capital.





"A warm welcome to India! FM @SantiagoCafiero of Argentina @ArgentinaMFA, FM @melaniejoly of Canada @CanadaFP, FM @WBHoekstra of Netherlands @DutchMFA and FM @VivianBala of Singapore @MFAsg arrive in New Delhi for #G20FMM. FMs of Canada & Singapore will also attend #Raisina2023," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday on the arrival of the Foreign Ministers of Canada, Argentina, Singapore, Bangladesh.





Foreign Ministers UK, Brazil, Mauritius, Mexico, South Korea and International Labour Organisation's G20 Sherpa Richard Marc Samans also arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday.





The G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting (FMM) is scheduled to take place in physical format from March 1-2, 2023 in New Delhi under India's presidency.





Representatives of 40 countries, including non-G20 members have been invited by India, and multilateral organisations will also attend.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the foreign ministers of the member countries of G20 and he will talk about India's growing influence globally.





The foreign ministers are also likely to discuss ways to deal with falling economic growth, increasing inflation, lower demands for goods and services as well as increasing prices of food, fuel and fertilisers.







