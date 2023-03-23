



INS Androth, the second of the 8 ASW Shallow Water Craft (SWC) Project, being built by GRSE for Indian Navy was launched on 21 March 2023 at GRSE, Kolkata. The ship made her first contact with water of Hooghly River at 1430 Hrs at the Launch Ceremony presided over by Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, FOC-IN-C (West). In keeping with the Naval traditions, Shashi Tripathi launched the ship to the chanting of invocation from Atharva Veda. Arun Lal, former Indian cricketer and head coach of Bengal cricket team, was the Guest of Honour for the ceremony. The ship has been named Androth to signify the strategic maritime importance accorded to the island of Androth, located about 170 Nm north-west of Kochi, in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep reported Indian Navy on its official website





Contract for building eight ASW SWC ships was signed between MoD and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata on 29 April 2019. Arnala class of ships will replace the in-service Abhay class ASW Corvettes of Indian Navy and are designed to undertake anti-submarine operations in coastal waters, Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO) and Mine Laying operations including subsurface surveillance in littoral waters. The ASW SWC ships are 77.6 m long, have a displacement of 900 tons with a maximum speed of 25 knots.





Launch of two ships of the same class in a span of three months reinforces our resolve towards indigenous shipbuilding as part of Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. The first ship of the project is planned to be delivered to Indian Navy by December 2023. The ASW SWC ships will have over 80% indigenous content, thereby ensuring that large scale defence production is executed by Indian manufacturing units, generating employment and capability enhancement within the country.







