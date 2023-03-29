



In Ladakh, AN-32 Kargil Courier Service airlifted 39 passengers from Jammu to Kargil. The Kargil Courier Service started from 18th January 2023 and in total 3,228 passengers availed the service of AN-32 and IL-76 Aircrafts provided by the Indian Air Force for the residents of Kargil. The Courier Service operates in winter months, during the period of closure of Zojila.





IL-76 sorties were arranged between Srinagar-Leh, Jammu-Leh, and Chandigarh-Leh for the stranded passengers, on the personal intervention of Lt. Governor UT Ladakh Brig (Dr) BD Mishra.CEC LAHDC Kargil Feroze Ahmed Khan, Commissioner/Secretary to Govt. Civil Aviation/ Divisional Commissioner Ladakh Saugat Biswas, Deputy Commissioner Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve and Chief Coordinator Aamir Ali have jointly expressed their sincere gratitude to Indian Air force and to the entire team of officers and staff that worked day and night to facilitate and coordinate the smooth functioning of the Kargil Courier Service for the benefit of the passengers.







