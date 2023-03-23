



London: In an epic reply to Khalistani supporters who vandalised the Indian High Commission in the UK, it put up a giant Tricolour atop the building.





A giant Tricolour was put up by the Indian High Commission team atop the High Commission building in London, UK.





On March 19, Khalistani radicals in large numbers protested and vandalised India's flag at the Indian High Commission. India had strongly protested against Khalistani elements, demanding the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators.





Earlier on Wednesday, barricades from outside British High Commission in New Delhi were removed.





The seniormost UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned on Sunday night after the Indian High Commission was vandalised, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release earlier.





An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed suspected pro-Khalistan elements to enter the High Commission premises. The diplomat was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK Government under the Vienna Convention.





"India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK," the MEA release said.





The British High Commissioner Alex Ellis condemned the "disgraceful acts" outside the Indian High Commission, calling it totally unacceptable.





"I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the High Commission of India - totally unacceptable," British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis tweeted earlier.





The desecration of the national flag last Sunday led to an unprecedented outpouring of support from the diverse Indian community settled in Britain.





Meanwhile, Khalistani radicals on March 22 staged anti-India protests once again outside the Indian High Commission in London. However, the protesters raising "Khalistan Zindabaad" slogans were restricted due to barricading. Metropolitan Police guarded the Indian High Commission against the pro-Khalistani radicals.





Since the weekend, several uniformed officers had been patrolling the area in Aldwych and Metropolitan Police vans were stationed at India Place.





India had launched a strong protest with the United Kingdom over the vandalization incident at the Indian High Commission in London and has conveyed that there is a need for the British authorities to put up adequate security set-up, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Monday.







