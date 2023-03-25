



Geneva: An Indian NGO, Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan (RSKS) has given a message of empowerment of girls and women to the world during the ongoing 52nd Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Friday.





Hansraj Singh who represented the Ajmer-based Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan (RSKS) during his intervention said that investing in women's economic empowerment sets a direct path towards gender equality, poverty eradication and inclusive economic growth.





For three decades, the NGO is working successfully for the empowerment of girls and women belonging to the marginalized communities of India.





"In the heart of all our programs there are women and girls and for us, the empowerment of women and girls means that they must be able to speak freely in their community, have no restrictions on travelling, have leadership quality, have decision-making power, become financially literate, become self-reliant, be educated and through all this, they would be able to show their true potential and would lead to country's growth and this is the reason why there is a magnificent increase in promotion of girl child education and women empowerment in the recent years by the Indian government," he told the Council.





He added: "We are having different sustainable livelihood programs in both farming and non-farming sectors, life skills and capacity building training, financial literacy and inclusion workshops, value-based schools, sexual and reproductive health camps, self-help groups, joint liability groups, sports and entrepreneurship development programs and mass awareness against social evils programs and we have set up a goal of reaching one million women and girls by 2030 which would contribute towards different SDGs of United Nations".





Hansraj said: "Empowering marginalized women to earn their own steady income means that they will be able to provide food, clothing, and other basic necessities and education for their children and other family members. So, this is our urge to everyone around the world to understand the importance of women and girls for society and we should all together build a law which would be providing equal opportunities from the ground to the top level at every work and workplace at every part of the world."





"What we think which must be a thought in everyone's mind that sister is the pride of our life, daughter is the biggest blessing and mother is the true love which brings us in the world," he added.







