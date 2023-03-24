



The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence has stated that the government should not postpone the procurement of additional fighter jets due to the incessant delays in the procurement of fighter jets





The procurement of additional fighter aircraft should not be delayed any longer, according to a report presented in the House by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence.





“The government should consider purchasing state-of-the-art fifth-generation fighter aircraft without wasting time in order to keep the force in a comfortable position,” the committee recommended.





“In no uncertain terms, we recommend that the Ministry of Defence may take a final decision, chalk out a trajectory, and begin the planning process for the third aircraft carrier, which would eventually enhance India's maritime capabilities,” the parliamentary panel said in its report on 21 March.





The committee also stated that there was a “considerable delay” in the delivery of 40 TEJAS jets from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a public sector defence project.





According to Financial Express, the Indian Air Force's (IAF) USD 20 billion Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program is on hold. Against the IAF's rapidly depleting squadron, the MRFA program, which involves the acquisition of 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft, is one such initiative that the Indian Armed Forces and the Government regard as critical.





Furthermore, several projects are currently ongoing in India's aerospace ecosystem. The HAL and the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) are collaborating to develop Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). TEJAS MK-2 is yet another ambitious undertaking based on HAL's Tejas fighter aircraft design. TEJAS MK-2 expands on TEJAS MK-1A.





While many programs aim to advance India's manufacturing technology, the IAF stays focused on the need for next-generation tech-ready combat jets for potential future conflicts. Simply stated, if such situations occur, the IAF must carry out its mandate. The IAF's Perspective Plan examines it through the lens of its combat assets, which are generally defined as 42 squadrons. The IAF currently has 30 units. Furthermore, the IAF plans to phase out its final four MiG-21 squadrons by 2025, reducing squadron strength to its lowest level.







