



New Delhi: The Supreme Court lawyer Vineet Jindal on Monday filed a complaint in Delhi Police against Pro-Khalistani protesters who are protesting at Indian Embassy, in Washington, USA and requested Delhi Police to lodge FIR against them and to take strict action against them by revoking their passport as per law.





The complaint stated that the Protesters threatened and abused the Indian Ambassador to the USA, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and the staff of the Indian embassy in Washington. They also vandalized the Indian embassy and verbally abused an Indian journalist in Washington and also physically attacked him, also provoking and inciting the public at large against the Union of India just outside the Indian Embassy.





On March 25, a group of Pro-Khalistani protestors abused and threatened Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Indian Ambassador to the US in Washington DC making inciting statements against India and Indian Government. Some of the protestors were also seen inciting violence and vandalising the Indian embassy.





In a video widely shared on the internet, one of the Khalistani demonstrators is heard making baseless claims about alleged killings of religious minorities in India, stated the complaint.





The statements made by the protesters clearly show that the intent of the protesters was to incite Sikhs and Muslims against the Indian state and Indian Government.





The Protesters were seen trying to instigate violence against the embassy staff through their speeches and also doing physical damage to the property of the Indian Embassy.





These acts and statements made by Pro-Khalistani protesters are instigating and provocative in nature which intend to create disharmony, hatred and enmity amongst the various religions and masses of India and incite the masses to fight against the Indian government, stated complaint.





Most of the protestors are Indian Citizens and have Indian Passports, the complaint pointed out.





Through their acts and statements, the protestors have committed offences under sections 153,153A,504,505,506,120 of IPC Which are cognizable and serious in nature.





The complaint further requested the Delhi Police to lodge an FIR against them and take strict action against them by revoking their passport as per law.





Pro-Khalistan supporters in the US threatened the Indian embassy and Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu during their protest on Saturday. They issued threats and made announcements that the "hypocrisy" will come to an end and the people at the embassy would have nowhere to run to.





The protesters made vague claims that the "Indian government is killing citizens from all communities all over the country."





"This hypocrisy comes to an end now...... There will come a day when the windows of your cars will break and you will have nowhere to run to," they threatened the Indian embassy with slogans of "Khalistan Zindabad".





Hundreds of Khalistan supporters gathered outside the Indian Embassy in the United States.





The protesters included turbaned men of all ages who raised pro-Khalistan slogans. The organisers used mics to make anti-India speeches both in English and Punjabi and targeted the Punjab Police for alleged human rights violations.







