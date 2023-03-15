



India on Tuesday tested indigenously developed Very Short-Range Air Defence System at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. Check how it helps target low flying objetcs.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted two consecutive successful test flight operations of the Very Short-Range Air Defence System or VSHORADS missile on Tuesday at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.





The tests were conducted from a ground-based man-portable launcher (MANPAD) against high-speed unmanned aerial targets which mimicked the approach of an aircraft. The defence system successfully intercepted the targets meeting all mission objectives, the defence ministry said.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the DRDO and industry partners and said the missile system equipped with novel technologies will give technological boost to the Indian armed forces.





What Is Very Short-Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS)?





VSHORADS is a man-portable-air-defence-system (MANPAD) developed for neutralising low altitude aerial threats at short ranges.





It has been indigenously designed and developed by Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad in collaboration with DRDO laboratories and industry partners.





The VSHORADS missile incorporates many novel technologies such as the miniaturised Reaction Control System (RCS) and integrated avionics, which were successfully tested and proven during the flight tests. The VSHORADS is propelled by a dual thrust solid motor.





What Are MANPADS?





MANPADS are short-range, lightweight, and portable surface-to-air missiles which can be fired to destroy aircraft or helicopters at short range.





These missiles help protect troops from aerial attacks as they are most effective in targetting low-flying aircraft.





What Are The Advantages of VSHORAD?





VSHORAD offers several advantages over longer range systems in certain scenarios. The design of the missile including launcher has been highly optimised to ensure easy portability and it doesn't require a lot of personnel to operate.





The short-range air defence systems are also cheap to operate compared to bigger systems and the cost per firing is also lower.





The system is crucial in supporting armoured troops, as it is quick to deploy and pack up because of the smaller size.







