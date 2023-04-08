



At the invitation of Government of Thailand, Special Secretary, Ministry of Defence Smt Nivedita Shukla Verma will pay an official visit to Bangkok between April 20-21, 2023. During the visit, the Special Secretary will co-chair the 8th meeting of India-Thailand Defence Dialogue with Deputy Permanent Secretary for Defence of Ministry of Defence, Thailand General Nuchit Sribunsong on April 20, 2023.





During the dialogue, the co-chairs will review the defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new initiatives to further strengthen bilateral engagements. Both sides will also exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest. As part of her visit, the Special Secretary will also call on Permanent Secretary for Defence of the Ministry of Defence, Thailand General Sanitchanog Sangkachantra.





India & Thailand share a strategic partnership and defence is a key pillar of this cooperation. The bilateral defence engagements have expanded over a period of time to include wide ranging contacts between the two countries including Defence Dialogue meeting, military-to-military exchanges, high-level visits, capacity building and training programmes and bilateral exercises.







