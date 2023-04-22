



Jalandhar: At a time when Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's is scheduled to visit Goa and terrorists have carried out an attack in Poonch, Congress MP Manish Tewari on Saturday asked what has happened to the NDA government's policy of not holding a dialogue when there is terror.





Questioning centre's policy of 'no dialogue amid terror', while interacting with media at Jalandhar's Press Club Tiwari said, "Narendra Modi's government used to say that terrorism and talks can't happen simultaneously, so what happened to that police now? After a couple of days, Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto will be coming to Goa when on the other hand five of our soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack."





A Parliamentarian from Sri Anandpur Sahib, Punjab also condoled the deaths of five soldiers in a terror attack in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.





It is to be noted that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will visit India this May for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Goa. Bhutto-Zardari will lead the Pakistani delegation to the meeting of SCO Foreign Ministers (CFM) scheduled to held on May 4-5 in Goa, according to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.





Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch during a weekly presser on Thursday stated that Bhutto-Zardari is attending the SCO-CFM meeting at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.





"Our participation at the meeting reflects Pakistan's continued commitment to the SCO charter and process and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities," the spokesperson said.





On the other the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday also that it will not be appropriate to focus on a particular member following questions being raised on the Pak minister visiting India.





"Specifically, for the SCO Foreign Ministers meeting that is scheduled to take place in Goa on May 4, and 5th, we had extended similar invitations to all SCO member states, and we look forward to a successful meeting. It would not be really appropriate to look at participation by any one particular country," the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Arindam Bagchi said at the presser.







