



Chennai: The Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), a lab under DRDO, today handed over indigenous aircraft quality Aircraft Mounted Accessory Gear Box (AMAGB) bearings and flight clearance certificate of PTO Shaft for TEJAS to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (Engines) Bangalore.





The bearings, designed and developed by CVRDE, and the certificate were handed over on the occasion of CVRDE's annual raising day today which was presided over by Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary, DD R&D and Chairman DRDO.





During the event some of the indigenously developed products of CVRDE related to Aircraft projects were also handed over to HAL, a defence release here said.





It said CVRDE has designed and developed the High Speed, High Precision, Aircraft quality bearings of TEJAS successfully first time in the country, making Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Aerospace Bearing Technology.





ADA, CEMILAC, DAGQA and the manufacturing partner Austin Engineering Company Ltd., Gujarat teamed together along with CVRDE accomplished this.





After successful conduct of flight trials on the indigenous AMAGB-bearings in TEJAS, the production clearance is accorded by CEMILAC and the same was handed over by the Defence Minister during Aero India-2023.





And HAL (Engines Division) has already initiated action for obtaining these indigenous bearings.





Today, two sets of CVRDE developed AMAGB bearings were handed over to HAL for use in the production series of TEJAS.





With this achievement, CVRDE has established the development of High speed, high precision Aerospace Bearings within the country.





The CVRDE has already taken up development of Aero Engine Bearings and is geared up to meet the requirements of aerospace bearings in the country.





The indigenous Power Take Off (PTO) shaft designed and developed by CVRDE, with unique innovative patented “Frequency Spanning Technique (FST)” was test flown with TEJAS LSP-3 aircraft on March 14 this year.





Today flight clearance certificate for PTO Shaft is handed over by CE-CEMILAC to Director-CVRDE and a PTO Shaft is handed over by Director-CVRDE to DG-ADA in the presence of Chairman DRDO for flight trials in TEJAS.





CVRDE has successfully designed, developed, qualified and delivered Landing Gear Systems for TAPAS and SWiFT UAVs and are undergoing flight trails.





The Shock absorber Strut of Landing Gear system has to absorb high kinetic energy during landing and take-off and also effectively isolate the vibration during taxiing on ground.





The release said these indigenously designed and developed Hydro-gas technology based Shock Absorber Struts are of telescopic design with a Floating piston separating gas and oil chambers. The dynamic seals used in the shock struts need to withstand high fluid pressures of the order of 450 bar, extreme operating temperatures from -40 °C to 200 °C and surface velocities of 6m/s during aircraft landing and are made of five Polymeric and Elastomer materials and are process intensive.





These dynamic Seals are indigenously Designed, Developed and qualified by CVRDE and manufactured through Fluoro Carbon Seals Pvt Ltd., Chennai for the first time in the country for Landing Gear application with due coordination by CEMILAC and DGAQA.





Based on this CEMILAC issued Clearances for Pre-Production Phase of five Seal Materials for Aeronautical application to CVRDE and Fluoro Carbon Seals, Chennai.





Apart from Director General (ACE), senior dignitaries from ADA, CEMILAC, HAL and other allied establishments ie. HVF, OCF, Engine Factory (Avadi), CRPF, DQA and AVNL HQ were participated.











