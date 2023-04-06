



A court in Delhi on Monday ordered the framing of charges against Yasin Bhatkal, co-founder of the banned terrorist organization Indian Mujahideen (IM), and 10 others in a case of conspiring to wage war against India in 2012. The ruling come as the court on 31 March noted that prima facie, the IM functionaries entered into criminal conspiracy for the commission of terrorist activities in various parts of India.





“Digital data extracted from devices regarding the making of explosives, IEDs clearly show that Yasin Bhatkal was involved not only in a larger conspiracy for committing terrorist activities but also instrumental in preparing IEDs and explosives," the court said.





Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik ordered that there is enough evidence against the accused, to put them on trial. The court framed charges against Bhatkal, Ansari, Mohd Aftab Alam, Imran Khan, Syed, Obaid Ur Rehman, Asaudullah Akhtar, Ujjair Ahmad, Mohd Tehsin Akhtar, Haider Ali, and Zia Ur Rehman.





The judge also discharged Manzar Imam, Ariz Khan, and Abdul Wahid Siddibappa as the prosecution couldn't submit any prima facie evidence against them.





In the 31 March ruling, the court also pointed towards large-scale recruitment of new members by the banned terrorist organization, with active support from Pakistan-based associates. The sleeper cells within India were also activated to commit terrorist acts like bomb blasts at prominent places in the country, including Delhi.





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) submitted in court that Indian Mujahideen operatives and its frontal organizations are receiving regular funds from abroad through hawala channels. To radicalize the minds of Muslim youth of the country, the banned terrorist organization touched upon sensitive issues like the Gujarat riots, the Babri Masjid issue, etc.





The defence counsel of the accused opposed the NIA stand and claimed that the evidence central agency is submitting now has already been considered during the earlier phase of trial and the same evidence alone cannot be taken into consideration in another trial against the same or co-accused.





After the ruling, the defence counsel said they will challenge the order before a superior court.







