



Maputo: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday arrived in Maputo, Mozambique. He was welcomed with an energetic Mozambican welcome.





Mozambique is a country in southeastern Africa.





"Arrived in Maputo to an energetic Mozambican welcome. Thank Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Manuel Jose Goncalves for the warm reception," Jaishankar tweeted on Thursday.





"Look forward to productive discussions," he further wrote.





EAM Jaishankar is on a visit to Uganda and Mozambique from April 10-15 to further strengthen India's "strong bilateral relations" with the two countries.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), this will be the first-ever visit by an External Affairs Minister of India to the Republic of Mozambique.





In Mozambique, the EAM will meet with the country's top leadership and co-chair the fifth Session of the Joint Commission Meeting with Mozambican Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo.





Jaishankar is expected to meet several other ministers and representatives of the Assembly of Mozambique. He will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Mozambique.





Jaishankar on Thursday made a short transit visit to the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa and held talks with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister of Ehiopia, Demeke Mekonnen Hassen.





Jaishankar took to Twitter to post about the "good meeting" and welcomed Hassen's perspective on developments in the region.





Jaishankar on Wednesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Uganda's Jinja, at the source of the Nile river.





Jinja is a town in southern Uganda, on the shore of Lake Victoria.





The source of the Nile, at Coronation Park, is marked by a garden and a monument honouring British explorer John Hanning Speke.





"Honoured to pay homage to Bapu, the apostle of peace and non-violence, in Jinja at the source of the Nile," Jaishankar tweeted on Wednesday.





"Gandhiji's ashes, immersed in the Nile, reflects the universality of his message. And also his deep and abiding bond with Africa," the EAM further wrote.







