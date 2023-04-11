



New Delhi: Exercise Cope India 23, a bilateral air exercise between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the United States Air Force (USAF) is being held at Air Force Stations Arjan Singh (Panagarh), Kalaikunda and Agra. The exercise aims to enhance mutual understanding between the two Air Forces and share their best practices.





The first phase of the exercise has commenced on Monday. This phase of the exercise will focus on air mobility and will involve the transport of aircraft and Special Forces assets from both the Air Forces. Both sides will field the C-130J and C-17 aircraft, with the USAF operating an MC-130J, as well.





The exercise also includes the presence of Japanese Air Self Defence Force aircrew, who will participate in the capacity of observers.





The Indian Air Force has recently been engaged in multiple multinational exercises in which the US has also participated including the EX Desert Flag in the UAE and Ex Cobra Warrior in the UK.





The field training exercise focused on enhancing US-Indian mutual cooperation by building on existing capabilities, aircrew tactics and force employment.





Cope India began in 2004 as a fighter training exercise held at Air Station Gwalior, India.





The exercise has evolved to incorporate subject matter expert exchanges, air mobility training, airdrop training and large-force exercises, in addition to fighter-training exercises.





The last edition of the wargame was held in 2019.





The US has also been making efforts to have closer military ties with Indian forces who have traditionally used Russian-origin hardware including the Air Force and Army mainly.







