



New Delhi: India and Estonia here on Wednesday held discussions on bilateral, regional and multilateral issues, including UNSC reforms, the Ukraine conflict and India's G20 presidency.





"12th India-Estonia FOC held in New Delhi, led by Secy (West) @SanjayVermalFS & @KyllikeSillaste, Undersecretary for Political Affairs, MoFA, Estonia," MEA Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Wednesday.





"Discussions covered bilateral, regional and multilateral issues, including UNSC reforms, Ukraine conflict and India's G20 Presidency," Bagchi further wrote.





MEA Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma also tweeted: "Pleasant dialogue with Estonian Under Secretary @KyllikeSillaste. Digital & cyber co-op, global and neighbourhood issues were the thrust of our 12th Foreign Office Consultations."





Last October, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended greetings to his Estonian counterpart Urmas Reinsalu and the people of the country on their National Day on October 9.





Earlier in September, Jaishankar met Urmas Reinsalu on the third day of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Jaishankar and Reinsalu discussed the deepening of bilateral cooperation between the two nations after India opened its Embassy in Estonia.





"Good to meet FM of Estonia @UrmasReinsalu during #UNGA day 3. Discussed the deepening of bilateral cooperation following opening of our Embassy. Also exchanged views on developments pertaining to Ukraine," Jaishankar had said in a tweet.







