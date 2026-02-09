



India and France are advancing towards a substantial defence agreement valued at approximately €300 million for the supply of additional SCALP cruise missiles to the Indian Air Force (IAF).





This development follows the missiles' proven efficacy during Operation Sindoor last year, where they delivered precise strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.





The SCALP, also recognised as the Storm Shadow, is a long-range, air-launched cruise missile renowned for its stealth features and pinpoint accuracy. Launched from Rafale fighter jets alongside BrahMos missiles, it successfully neutralised high-value targets including the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke, demonstrating exceptional performance under combat conditions.





Negotiations between New Delhi and Paris are progressing swiftly, with a decision anticipated shortly, potentially during an upcoming high-level visit. Defence officials have confirmed that the procurement will significantly bolster the IAF's Rafale fleet, enhancing India's deep-strike capabilities amid evolving regional threats.





In tandem with the SCALP order, the IAF is pursuing a major acquisition of Meteor beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles (LRAAM). These advanced weapons, boasting superior no-escape zones, will equip the existing Rafale squadrons and the forthcoming 26 Rafale Marine aircraft destined for the Indian Navy over the next three to four years.





This deal underscores the deepening strategic partnership between India and France, building on prior Rafale acquisitions. The Rafale's combat validation in Operation Sindoor has prompted considerations for an additional 114 aircraft, with approval from the Defence Acquisition Council expected imminently.





The procurement aligns with India's push for indigenous defence manufacturing, though reliance on proven foreign systems like SCALP and Meteor persists for critical gaps. Valued at roughly ₹3,200 crore, the package will fortify aerial deterrence against adversarial threats in South Asia.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)





​