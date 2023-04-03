



Damascus: Israel has conducted airstrikes on outposts in the Homs province of Syria, inflicting injuries to at least five soldiers, according to the Syrian defence ministry, reported Al Jazeera.





According to Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency, as quoted by Al Jazeera the raids on early Sunday were the third in recent days and came just one day after another attack on Friday that resulted in the deaths of two Iranian Revolutionary Guards military advisers.





According to a statement on state media, Israel began "Aerial aggression from the direction of northwest Beirut targeting some outposts in Homs province and its countryside at 00:35 am" (21:35 GMT)."





According to the report, Syrian air defences intercepted the missiles and destroyed some of them.





Five military personnel were injured as a result of the attacks, a Syrian military source told state media, adding that there was some material damage.





Israeli military officials denied Al Jazeera to respond to the report.





Syria refutes claims made by the West and Israel that Iran, whose top military officials routinely visit Syria, maintains a sizable military presence there.





Israel has been conducting attacks against what it has referred to as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence in Syria has grown since it began to back President Bashar al-Assad in the conflict that broke out in 2011 as a result of a brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters.





Israel has intensified its strikes on Syrian airports and air bases over the past year in an effort to stop what it claims is Iran's exploitation of aerial supply lines to arm militants.





Last month, the Aleppo airport was the target of an Israeli airstrike that rendered it inoperable for two days. The airport has served as a major route for assistance shipments after the deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey on February 6.





According to Western intelligence sources, as quoted by Al Jazeera, Iran is increasingly using a number of civilian airports to ship more weapons, taking advantage of the busy airspace created by cargo planes delivering supplies after the tragic earthquake.





Iran failed to respond to the accusations made by the West and Israel, Al Jazeera reported.







