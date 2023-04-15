



Wakayam: One person was arrested in connection with the incident in which Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was evacuated after a "smoke bomb" was thrown at him during a campaign trail in Wakayama city on Saturday, CNN reported.





The man was arrested on "suspicion of forcible obstruction of business" after he threw "what appeared to be a smoke bomb" CNN said city Kyodo News.





In a speech broadcast on Japan's public broadcaster NHK following the attack the prime minister said police were investigating the explosion and apologized for causing concern, adding that "we are fighting an important election for our country."





Kishida resumed campaigning activities for his ruling Liberal Democratic Party shortly after and gave a speech at the Wakayama railway station, CNN reported.





The dramatic scenes took place in the city of Wakayama, shortly after a visit by Kishida to the local Saikazaki Fishing Port. The arrested man was taken to the Wakayama West Police Station for questioning.





"Forcible obstruction of business" is a crime in Japan.





Officials at the Wakayama Nishi Police Station told CNN that they are unable to release any information about the suspect yet. They said more details would be announced in the future.





Video footage released by NHK shows members of the public fleeing and a man being arrested following the incident. The footage showed multiple men believed to be police officers, holding the suspect on the ground. Other pictures showed a silver cylinder that appeared to have been thrown in Kishida's direction, CNN reported.





According to CNN, the speech was part of the prime minister's support for an upcoming by-election for the House of Representatives in a Wakayama district.





As per a city council member who was present at the scene, a "cylindrical silver object" had flown "about two meters in front of me" shortly before the explosion was heard.





Another eyewitness also reported seeing "a silver cylinder," saying it "was thrown and then shone a bit before a big sound was heard", CNN reported.





Japanese officials have informed that the prime minister is safe and unharmed. Following the incident, the PM was taken to another location where he was surrounded by police officers who were guarding him.





Kishida's predecessor, Shinzo Abe, was assassinated at close range on July 8, 2022, when he was delivering a speech at a political campaign rally event in the city of Nara.







