



MoD has released a RFP for the procurement of 439 (Indian Army-415 and Indian Air Force-24) Light Vehicles (Electric) along with 35 x Fast Chargers (Indian Army-29 & Indian Air Force - 06) under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category.





Light Vehicles are authorised to formations/units of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force to provide requisite mobility in terrains as prevalent in the country. The present fleet of Light Vehicles of IA and IAF are based on the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) tech which is dependent on fossil fuels and leads to carbon emissions and resultant pollution. To keep up with futuristic trends and in support of initiatives of government to achieve net zero carbon emission, there is need for introduction of electric vehicle with fast charging facility in the vehicle fleet of Army and Air Force.







