



New Delhi: The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Emine Dzhaparova is paying an official visit to India from April 9-12, in the first such visit since the Ukraine conflict began in February last year.





During the visit, Dzhaparova will hold talks with Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), MEA, where both sides are expected to discuss bilateral relations, exchange views on the current situation in Ukraine and global issues of mutual interest, an official statement said.





Dzhaparova will also call on Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi and meet Deputy National Security Adviser, Vikram Misri.





India shares warm and friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation with Ukraine.





Over the last 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations, bilateral cooperation between the two countries has made significant progress in the areas of trade, education, culture and defence.





The visit will be an occasion to further mutual understanding and interests, the statement added.





India has consistently called for an end to the hostilities and urged both Russia and Ukraine to hold dialogue, and end the conflict through diplomacy.







