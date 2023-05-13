



Agra: A Navy commando died after his parachute got entangled in high-tension wire and caught fire in Malpura area of Agra district here in Uttar Pradesh, police sources said here on Friday.





Police sources said that commando Ankur Sharma, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, came to Agra Air Force station for parachute jump training. “On Thursday night around 11.30 pm he participated in training for jump during the night. After boarding the aircraft he jumped over the Malpura dropping zone from the height of around 8,000 feet,” they said.





Police sources said that initially he was descending safely, but due to strong wind his parachute deviated two kilometers away from the dropping zone. “During this Sharma’s parachute got entangled in high tension wire and caught fire. Commando Sharma sustained serious injuries in the incident,” they said.





Police sources said that Sharma was immediately admitted to the Military hospital by the army Jawans where he died during treatment. “Malpura police is getting the post mortem conducted after which the body will be sent to commando’s home,” they said.







