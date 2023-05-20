



Gilgit-Baltistan: A journalist based in Gilgit Baltistan has claimed that people in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are facing high inflation and their lives are ruined.





The residents are finding it hard even to survive ever since hyperinflation struck the illegally occupied region.





The prices of basic needs such as petrol, wheat, and other essential commodities have spiralled out of control.





The people in the region blame the apathetic government in Gilgit-Baltistan for not taking any steps to curb inflation.





Abdul Wahid, a journalist from Gilgit-Baltistan while talking about inflation said that "high inflation has ruined the lives of poor strata of the society. In far-flung areas of Ghizer, poor people have undergone depression due to runaway inflation. The authorities should step in to tame the rising inflation, but the apathetic government is busy raising the inflation".





The labour class of the region that has been living on daily wages is out of work and forced to survive in penury. Owing to inflation, contractors in Gilgit-Baltistan too are tight-handed in the absence of any new infrastructure project.





Wahid also said that everyone's pocket is empty. There is no construction and development work going on. Contractors have no money in their hands. Hence labour is not getting their daily wages, they are out of work. The labour class who is dependent on their daily wages is out of work and distressed. They don't even have money to buy themselves a meal for the day.





The stooge government and the administrators in Gilgit-Baltistan are scrambling for higher political positions rather than taking some effective measures to curb inflation in the region.





They look more inclined to make their goodwill with their masters sitting in Pakistan-- who would never want any resolutions to the problems of Gilgit-Baltistan.





He further continued, "If we talk about the administration in Gilgit-Baltistan, they are apathetic to the general public here. They just want to protect their positions. Some are trying to become deputy speakers; some want to become chief ministers. It has been three years since their government came to power. They don't have any consideration for the people of the region".





Massive anti-government protests are erupting all across the illegally occupied territory against inflation.





The economically crumbled Pakistan is however a mute spectator in the scenario where its illicit policies and nefarious schemes have yet again failed to appeal to the masses in the region.







