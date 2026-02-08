The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) recently shared a post on X to highlight a new India-US trade agreement. Rather than focusing solely on tariff reductions for US goods such as tree nuts, sorghum, grains, and wine, the accompanying map drew widespread notice.





It portrayed India as a single, undivided territory, incorporating the whole of Jammu and Kashmir without any demarcations for areas administered by Pakistan or China, reported ThePrint.





This cartographic depiction marked a subtle departure from typical US practice. Observers on social media quickly pointed out the significance, with one user remarking that the map's portrayal of an undivided India—including regions under foreign occupation—carried more diplomatic weight than the trade commodities listed. Such a choice resonated deeply, evoking strong patriotic sentiments.









Historically, the United States has adopted a stance of formal neutrality on the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan. Official maps often employ dotted lines or disclaimers to denote contested boundaries. The USTR's map, however, omitted these markers entirely, prompting speculation despite no accompanying official commentary or evidence of a broader policy change.





India steadfastly asserts that the entirety of Jammu and Kashmir forms an integral part of its sovereign territory. This position contrasts with past US representations. For instance, in 2011, the US Department of State's website featured a map depicting Pakistan-administered Kashmir as part of Pakistan, while only noting India's claim over Aksai Chin—without similar recognition for the former.





That State Department map, displayed under its "Diplomacy in Action" section, diverged sharply from India's official boundaries and lacked any indication of the region's disputed status. It sparked formal protests from New Delhi. In response, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a 2012 statement rejecting such "incorrect depictions" of its borders.





The MEA emphasised its ongoing efforts to address these issues with Washington, urging corrections to align with India's sovereign claims. Following diplomatic pressure over prior inaccuracies, the US State Department eventually revised its maps. It adopted a neutral approach by using a dotted line to represent the 1972 Line of Control in Kashmir.





The USTR map thus represents a quiet evolution in visual diplomacy, where territorial portrayal amplifies the trade narrative. While trade gains remain substantive, the undivided India depicted has amplified perceptions of strengthened bilateral affinity amid enduring geopolitical sensitivities.





Based On ThePrint Report







