



Hiroshima: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife in Hiroshima, Japan on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.





"Met President @jokowi and Mrs Widodo. India attaches great priority to strong ties with Indonesia," PM Modi tweeted on Saturday.





PM Modi also met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in the Japanese city. The leaders also reviewed, positively assessed progress in India-Germany bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional developments and global challenges.





"Ever growing India, Germany ties! PM @narendramodi met @Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz of Germany at the Hiroshima @G7 Summit," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Saturday.





"The leaders reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral relations. Exchanged views on regional developments and global challenges," Bagchi further wrote.





During the meeting, PM Modi welcomed Germany's support for the India-EU trade and investment agreements, and for India's G20 Presidency.





PM Modi on Saturday tweeted: "Glad to have met my friend, @Bundeskanzler @OlafScholz on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima."





The Indian PM also met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.





"Wonderful conversation with @UN Secretary General @antonioguterres in Hiroshima," PM Modi tweeted.





Meanwhile, PM Modi and US President Joe Biden were seen greeting each other warmly seen sharing a hug.





The meeting between the two leaders comes ahead of the third in-person summit of leaders of the Quad summit later today. PM Modi is attending the G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of PM Fumio Kishida.





The meeting with Biden today comes ahead of Prime Minister Modi's official State visit to the US from June 21 to 24, where he will be hosted by US President Biden at the White House.





PM Modi also shared a hug with British PM Rishi Sunak here.





Earlier, PM Modi was welcomed by his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida as he arrived for the Working Session 6 of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima.





PM Modi who arrived in Japan a day ago reviewed the full range of relations between India and Japan during his bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida earlier today.





The two leaders also discussed the focus areas of India's G20 Presidency and Japan's G7 Presidency towards making the planet better.





The two leaders discussed ways to synergise the efforts of their respective G20 and G7 Presidencies. Prime Minister stressed the need to highlight the concerns and priorities of Global South.





Meanwhile, robots were seen deployed at the International Media Centre in Hiroshima to conduct security checks during the G7 Summit.





Japanese culture was on display during the G7 Summit.







