



New Delhi: As part of the Indian Navy's deployment to ASEAN countries, Indian Naval ships Delhi and Satpura, under the command of Rear Admiral Gurcharan Singh, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF), are making a port call at Sihanoukville, Cambodia from 11 - 14 May 23, said Ministry of Defence on Friday.





The port call demonstrates India's cordial ties with the Kingdom of Cambodia, it added.





During the port call, personnel from both navies will engage in a wide range of professional interactions, deck visits and sports exchanges, aimed at enhancing interoperability and mutual understanding.





INS Delhi is India's first indigenously built guided missile Destroyer and INS Satpura is an indigenous multi purpose stealth Frigate. The two ships are equipped with a versatile array of weapons and sensors and can carry multi-role helicopters. Both ships are a testimony of India's advanced ship design and shipbuilding capabilities.





The visit of the Indian Naval ships seeks to consolidate the strong bonds of friendship that exist between the two countries, by strengthening maritime cooperation.







