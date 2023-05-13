



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had a productive meeting with Toshi Shiabata, the CEO of Japanese semiconductor firm Renesas Electronics and discussed various aspects of technology and innovation in the field of semiconductors.





The Japanese company's CEO called on PM Modi on Friday.





Replying to a tweet by Renesas Electronics, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Had a productive meeting with Mr Toshi Shibata, CEO of @RenesasGlobal. We discussed aspects relating to tech, innovation and India's strides in the world of semiconductors."





Earlier, Renesas Electronics posted on Twitter that Toshi Shibata met the Indian Prime Minister to discuss the role of the semiconductor industry and how it contributes to India's vision for a digital future.





"Our CEO Toshi Shibata met with India's PM @narendramodi to discuss the role that our industry plays & how we can contribute to India's vision for a digital future. We're committed to enabling #semiconductor ecosystem and digital infrastructure in #India. @PMOIndia #digitalization," Renesas Electronics wrote on Twitter.





Earlier in March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met NXP's President and Chief Executive Officer Kurt Sievers. The two discussed the transformative landscape in the semiconductors and innovation world.





"Happy to have met Mr Kurt Sievers, the CEO of @NXP and discuss the transformative landscape in the world of semiconductors and innovation. India is emerging as a key force in these sectors, powered by our talented youth," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.





NXP Semiconductors NV is a Dutch semiconductor designer and manufacturer with headquarters in Eindhoven, Netherlands with locations throughout the globe.





In a bid to give a boost to semiconductor manufacturing in the country, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw announced in February this year that the government will come up with a program very soon to put the country on a good semiconductor journey for the next 10 years.





The government launched a programme called Semicon India Programme in December 2021 with an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore. The programme seeks to support the development of the semiconductors and the display manufacturing ecosystem in India.





The minister had apprised the parliamentary consultative committee in 2023 that several state governments like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are in talks with the companies to set up semiconductor manufacturing plants/fab complexes.







