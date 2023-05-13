



The Army on Saturday said that failed infiltration bid by terrorists is another attempt by Pakistan to disrupt the G20 Summit and create disturbance in the Valley.





A Defence spokesperson said, "An infiltration bid by terrorists across the Line of Control in Uri Sector of Jammu and Kashmir was foiled by the Indian Army during early morning hours today."





"A group of armed terrorists, while attempting to cross the Line of Control, were engaged in an exchange of fire with the alert troops resulting in a failed attempt to intrude into Kashmir Valley. A quadcopter flown by the Pakistan Army to aid the terrorists was also spotted across the Line of Control, and was fired at, causing it to withdraw", he said.





The spokesperson said that this desperate action by the terrorists, duly abetted by Pakistan Army, is yet another failed attempt to disrupt the G20 Summit and create disturbance in the Valley.





"Extensive search operations are underway in the densely forested area", he said.







