



Islamabad: Two police personnel were killed in an alleged grenade blast inside the police training centre in the Shah Kas area of Jamrud tehsil of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday night, Dawn reported.





Khyber District police officer Salim Abbas Kulachi said that a hand grenade went off after falling from the hands of a policeman when DSP Nawaz Khan was inspecting the security bunkers of the training centre at midnight, Dawn reported.





Salim Abbas Kulachi said that two policemen identified as Shah Mehmood and Nur Islam lost their lives on the spot. He further said that DSP Nawaz and ASI Barkat were injured, Dawn reported. The injured police officials were taken to Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar.





Contrary to the police officer's statement, insiders have said some unknown miscreants hurled a grenade at a police watchtower from outside the training centre, which resulted in casualties and injuries, as per the Dawn report. However, police officials refused to confirm the attack.





Meanwhile, unidentified gunmen killed a young truck driver in the Dandoono Kallay area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bara on Thursday, Dawn reported. According to the police, Rasheed Gul was on his way to home when gunmen shot him with bullets, leaving him critically injured.





He succumbed to injuries at a hospital on Friday. The police said they had registered a case and started a probe. Rasheed Gul's family said that their family had no enmity with anyone.





On May 22, six security personnel were killed after more than a dozen terrorists stormed an oil and gas exploration site in the Hangu district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dawn reported citing the police and the energy firm as saying on Tuesday.





The attack took place at facilities run by MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company in the Manji Khel region of the Hangu district near the Afghan border. MOL Pakistan Oil and Gas Company is a unit of Hungary's MOL, Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper reported.





Police said that the terrorists attacked two wells, known as M-8 and M-10, with heavy weapons, including rocket-propelled grenades. The outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack.





The security personnel who were killed in the attack included four members of the Frontier Constabulary, identified as Hamzali, Waleed, Shariatullah and Zafar Alam, as per the news report. Private guards Sabz Ali and Aseel Khan were also killed in the attack.





Speaking to Dawn, the Counterterrorism Department on Tuesday said that around 15 to 20 terrorists with modern weapons scaled the mountains near the North Waziristan district and opened fire at the guards at the oil and gas installations late on Monday night.





The exchange of fire between terrorists and security personnel continued for two hours and the attackers fled the spot after the gunfight.







