



The NavIC satellites are used in terrestrial, aerial, and marine transportation. GSLV is a three-stage rocket that was used for the mission. This was the fifth launch of the year from India by ISRO



GSLV-F12 successfully launched India's most advanced NVS-01 navigation satellite into a precise orbit at 10:42 hours IST (29-May-2023) from the second launch pad at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. The NVS-01 is an advanced navigation satellite, weighing about 2,232 kg, the satellite was placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit. Subsequent orbit raising manoeuvres will be used for taking the satellite to the intended orbit.





NVS-01 is the first of the second-generation satellites envisaged for the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) services. NVS series of satellites will sustain and augment the NavIC with enhanced features. This series incorporates L1 band signals additionally to widen the services.





Interestingly, the NVS-01 also carries an indigenously built atomic clock.





The NVS-01 satellite is expected to have a longer lifespan.





NavIC or formerly Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) is similar to the GPS (Global Positioning System) of the US, Glonass of Russia and Galileo of Europe as well as China's Beidou.







