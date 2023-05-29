



Singapore: During his 3-day visit, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry Min Gan Kim Yong earlier today.





The two sides held a discussion on industry's role in the skilling ecosystem as well as in ensuring the future readiness of the workforce.





In a tweet on Monday, the official Twitter account of Singapore in India wrote, "Part of his 3-day visit to, Indian Edu & Skills Dev & Entrepreneurship Min @dpradhanbjp met @MTI_Sg Min Gan Kim Yong earlier tdy. They had a good discussion on the industry's salient role in the skilling ecosystem & in ensuring the relevance & future readiness of the workforce."





Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan embarked on his three-day visit to Singapore on Sunday to strengthen existing ties and explore the possibility of widening the scope of bilateral engagement in education and skill development.





During his visit, Dharmendra Pradhan will be meeting members of the Indian diaspora and Odia Association. The Minister will also be interacting with the IIT and IIM alumni in Singapore, according to an official statement of the Ministry.





India and Singapore have a long-standing partnership in the field of skill development. One of the focus areas of the Education Working Group under our G20 Presidency is promoting lifelong learning and the future of work.







