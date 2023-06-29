



New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday met and discussed bilateral ties with German ambassador Philipp Ackermann and outgoing Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrell.





Kharge took to Twitter to state that during the meeting with Ackerman the two discussed ways to deepen the relationship between India and Germany. Sharing photos of the meeting with Ackermann, Kharge said that the two "deliberated upon the deepening strategic partnership between the two countries founded upon common democratic principles and marked by a high degree of trust and mutual respect".





"India was amongst the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with the Federal Republic of Germany. Today, Germany is amongst India's most valued partners, both bilaterally and in the global context," Kharge tweeted.





Germany is India's largest trade partner in the European Union and has also been one of India's largest sources of foreign direct investment.





Earlier, the outgoing Australian envoy met Kharge at the latter's residence.





"India and Australia have several commonalities, which serve as a foundation for closer cooperation and multifaceted interaction. Our strategic partnership has grown in strength and in importance. Australia's High Commissioner to India, The Hon. Barry O'Farrell met me, as we discussed ways to deepen the relationship between the two countries, Kharge posted on twitter.





Australia has announced Philip Green as the country's next High Commissioner to India.







