



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ensuing US visit.





The minister discussed the preparations for the upcoming visit of PM Modi and global strategic developments from the perspective of the India-US partnership.





Following their meeting, Jaishankar tweeted, "Great to meet US NSA @jakesullivan46 in South Block today morning. Our conversation focused on preparing for PM @narendramodi's upcoming US visit. Also discussed global strategic developments from the perspective of our partnership."





A day ago, Sullivan called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed matters of bilateral cooperation here in Delhi.





During the meeting, the two leaders also reviewed progress under the India-US Initiative on Critical & Emerging Technologies (iCET).





After the meeting, a tweet by Prime Minister Modi said, "Glad to receive US National Security Advisor @JakeSullivan46. Reviewed progress under India-US Initiative on Critical & Emerging Technologies (iCET) and other issues of bilateral cooperation. Look forward to meeting @POTUS @JoeBiden during my upcoming State Visit to the US."





Sullivan is on an official visit to New Delhi from June 13-14, at the invitation of Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The two officials have frequently had in-depth meetings on a wide range of bilateral, regional, and international issues. A delegation of senior US government officials and leaders of the US industry accompanied Sullivan.





National Security Advisor of the US Jake Sullivan who is on a two-day India visit met his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval yesterday and held restricted discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest.





Later, they both attended the second Track 1.5 discourse hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).





The first edition of this dialogue was organised by the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington, DC on January 30 this year, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.





Addressing the gathering in Delhi, Sullivan said that US President Joe Biden was thrilled to see what is happening here and to watch how things unfold.





"As we look ahead to the State visit that PM Modi will be embarking upon in Washington next week, a number of the deliverables at that visit are not just bullet points on a page, they are fundamentally designed to remove obstacles in defence and high-tech trades and in taking away obstacles that have stood in the way of better collaboration among our scientists and researchers," Sullivan said.







