



New Delhi: India, Greece during the 13th Foreign Office Consultations undertook a comprehensive review of all aspects of bilateral relations and discussed enhancing cooperation in trade, defence, culture, people-to-people ties, and consular issues, including mobility.





The 13th Foreign Office Consultations between India, Greece were held in Athens on June 14. The consultations were co-chaired by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West), Sanjay Verma and Greece's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary General Haris Lalacos.





MEA Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma on Wednesday tweeted: "Pleased to co-chair the 13th FOC with my Greek counterpart, Sec Gen @Hlalacos in Athens. Meaningful conversation on Trade, Def, Culture, Consular & Mobility, along with regional and multilateral developments. Relations reinforced."





During the consultations, both sides appreciated that bilateral trade has been increasing at a steady pace, and agreed to diversify into new areas. The importance of regular bilateral political exchanges in further strengthening ties between the two countries was also emphasized, according to an MEA release.





The two sides also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest, including the Ukraine conflict, India's G20 Presidency, cooperation in multilateral fora, UNSC reforms, and developments in their respective neighbourhoods.





The Foreign Office Consultations are expected to impart further momentum to bilateral ties. It was agreed to hold the next session, on a mutually convenient date, in New Delhi in 2024, as per the official release.







