



Arusha: The second edition of the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting between India and Tanzania was held in Arusha on June 28 and 29 where the two sides discussed enhancing security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.





The Indian delegation, led by Joint Secretary Amitabh Prasad, included senior officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces. The High Commissioner of India to Tanzania Binay S Pradhan also attended the meeting.





During the meeting, the two sides discussed a wide range of opportunities for collaboration with a view to enhancing security in the Indian Ocean Region.





The Indian delegation highlighted the growing prowess of Indian Defence manufacturing to export to friendly countries. A five-year roadmap for defence cooperation was also agreed to between the two sides, which covers initiatives ranging from customised training and capacity building to maritime cooperation, infrastructure building and collaboration in defence equipment and technology.





Representatives from Defence PSUs also accompanied the Indian delegation. They held extensive meetings with the stakeholders from the Tanzanian Forces on the sidelines of the JDCC meeting.





India shares close, warm and friendly relations with Tanzania which is bolstered by robust capacity building and avenues for development partnership. The visit of the Indian delegation for the JDCC meeting is expected to further strengthen defence relations with Tanzania.







