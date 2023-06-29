



INS Trishul made a stopover in Seychelles as part of the operational deployment reflecting India’s cordial ties with its maritime neighbours. During the visit, the Commanding Officer paid courtesy calls to HE Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Senior Defense Leaders of the Seychelles Armed Forces. You also invited the High Commissioner of India to the Seychelles, Kartik Pande.





The ship, before entering the port, carried out a joint surveillance of the EEZ. His Excellency Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles, welcomed the joint surveillance of the EEZ with the Indian Navy, which has helped boost the current maritime cooperation between the two countries.





During the interactions, Brigadier Michael Rosette, CDF, Seychelles Defense Forces highlighted the strong relations between India and Seychelles. Also present were Colonel Jean Attala, Chief of Staff of the Seychelles Defense Forces and Colonel Kunal Sharma, Military Adviser of the Seychelles Defense Forces.





The vessel will participate in the Seychelles National Day celebrations on 29 June 23.







