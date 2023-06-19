Khalistani Terrorists Hardeep Singh Nijjar





Ottawa: Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was wanted in India with National Investigation Agency (NIA) having announced a cash reward on him, was gunned down outside a gurdwara in the parking area in Canada's Surrey, according to a report in Vancouver Sun.





Hailing from Bharsinghpur village in Punjab's Jalandhar, Nijjar was based in Surrey and had been declared "absconder" by the NIA.





Canada-based Vancouver Sun said Surrey RCMP S. Sgt. Tyner Gillies did not confirm the identity of the murder victim, who was found inside his grey truck in the parking lot.





"Upon attendance police found an adult male inside a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and provided medical assistance until Emergency Health Services arrived on scene. The man died of his injuries at the scene," Gillies said.





He said the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team had been called in.





"At this early stage of the investigation, any possible motives for the shooting are not yet known. Police are still working to determine possible suspect descriptions from multiple witnesses who were in the area," Gillies said, according to Vancouver Sun.





"Surrey RCMP is aware of social media posts that are speculating on the identity of the victim, but are not in a position to confirm the victim's identity at this very early time," the official said, according to the report.





It said Nijjar was married with two sons and worked as a plumber.





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had in July last year announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on Nirjar in the case of killing of a Hindu priest in Jalandhar.





"Hardeep Singh Nijjar is wanted by the National Investigation Agency in NIA case in the conspiracy hatched by Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) operating under Nijjar, to kill a Hindu priest at Jalandhar," NIA had said in a release.





"Hardeep Singh Nijjar is presently residing in Canada and is the Chief of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). Nijjar is also promoting the secessionist and violent agenda of Sikhs for Justice in India," it added.





NIA was also probing cases against Nijjar including those related to "Punjab Referendum 2020 for Khalistan".







