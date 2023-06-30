



New Delhi: Ministry of Defence has signed a contract on 30th June, 2023 for Medium Refit with Life Certification (MRLC) of Sub-Surface Killer (SSK) Class of Submarine “INS Shankush” with M/S Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai at an overall cost of Rs. 2725 Cr.





INS Shankush is a SSK Class of Submarine to be re-fitted at MDL, Mumbai. Delivery of Submarine post MRLC will be in 2026. After completion of MRLC, INS Shankush will be combat ready and will join the active fleet of the Indian Navy with upgraded combat capability.





This project is an important step towards development of MDL as Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Hub for supporting the industrial ecosystem of India. The project would involve more than 30 MSMEs and would lead to employment generation of 1,200 Man Days per day for the project duration.





The project will be a proud flag bearer of Atmanirbhar Bharat in consonance with the Make-in-India initiative of Government of India.







