



Munich: As a part of the celebration of the International Day of Yoga, the Consulate General of India, Munich organized the largest Indian event in South Germany so far today.





Mohit Yadav, Consul General of India for South Germany while addressing the people said, "We are holding this event in the build-up to June 21 when honourable Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi would be participating in the International Yoga Day celebration at the United Nations headquarters in New York."





Along with the promotion of Yoga and Ayurveda, the event promoted Indian millet and Indian Mangoes. "Yoga is India's heritage and gift to the world. We are showcasing Indian millets as part of the International Year of Millets celebrations of the United Nations and we are giving you a taste of mangoes from India," Mohit Yadav said.





The event also hosted the Indian Food Festival which saw a large participation by Indians and their friends in Germany. There were over 500 visitors who attended the event.





"With the help of Indian community organizations, in the city of Munich, we are bringing to you the largest and the most diverse food festival of India in South Germany. Jai Hind!," Consul General of India for South Germany said.







