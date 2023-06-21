



Washington: Responding to China blocking proposals to designate Lashkar-e-Taiba's Sajid Mir as a 'global terrorist', US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby on Tuesday said that the belief in that designation speaks for itself.





"Well, I think our belief in that designation speaks for itself," John Kiby said while responding to ANI's question during a press conference.





Notably, Sajid Mir, one of India's most wanted terrorists, is wanted for his involvement in the 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India.





Mir served as the chief planner of the attacks, directing preparations and reconnaissance, and was one of the Pakistan-based controllers during the attacks.





Responding further to ANI's question on defence cooperation that is expected between India and the US during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US, Kirby said, "There is a very robust defence cooperation with India. We are working and will continue to work to see if we can improve and deepen the defence cooperation with India".





"The issue of defence cooperation and deepening that, bolstering it, strengthening it, expanding it in areas like cyber and space and emerging technologies, all of that would be on the state agenda and you would hear more from the leader afterwards," he added.





Calling India as a sovereign nation, Kirby said that it enjoys its own decision regarding its cooperation with other countries.





"India is a sovereign nation, and they get to make their own decisions, the partnerships that they explore, and the cooperation that they enjoy with other countries. We are very comfortable that under this administration, and under President Biden's leadership, we have worked hard to advance the level of defence cooperation between the two countries," he said.





John Kirby added, "As I said earlier, with India we certainly, jointly believe in a safe and secure, and more prosperous and open Indo-pacific, , so it makes sense to look for ways to improve our defence cooperation. Prime Minister Modi and India are key players in achieving that vision".







