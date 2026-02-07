



The Indian Army is moving to strengthen its air surveillance capabilities by planning to acquire 30 advanced low-level lightweight radars (LLLR-I) along with two Classroom Variant Radars (CVRs).





The initiative forms part of a broader effort to integrate these radars with the AkashTeer Command and Reporting (C&R) system, enhancing the Army’s ability to monitor airspace across varied terrain.





The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the procurement, with a total estimated value of around ₹725 crore. The procurement is set to follow an emergency route, reflecting a need for rapid delivery and deployment.





The LLLR-I radars are described as upgraded, with a focus on seamless integration with AkashTeer’s gateway hardware and built-in software, ensuring compatibility with Army Cyber Group standards for the Army Data Network.





These features are expected to enable more efficient data exchange between radar systems, command posts, and weapon systems. The emphasis on integration indicates that these radars are not standalone devices but components of a larger network-centric air surveillance architecture designed to improve situation awareness and target management.





Terrain adaptability is a key requirement for the LLLR-I radars. The RFP specifies operation across diverse environments, including mountains and high-altitude zones, plains, semi-deserts, deserts, and coastal areas.





This suggests the system must perform reliably under challenging weather and topographical conditions, with robust performance in terms of detection, tracking, and data dissemination in real time. The capability to function across such varied terrains is crucial for covering vulnerable areas and strategic points effectively.





A notable performance specification is the radar’s ability to monitor hundreds of targets simultaneously. The RFP also requires the system to assign at least 20 tracks concurrently to 10 command posts or 10 weapon systems that have Target Data Receivers (TDRs) located up to 20 kilometres away.





Flexible connectivity is highlighted, with options to interface over line, radio, or radio relay links, and a design intent to scale up to 20 TDRs. This underlines the shift toward a scalable, networked surveillance mesh capable of supporting multiple nodes and users.





Local content is a binding condition, with a minimum requirement of 60% locally sourced content. This aligns with broader Indian policies aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing and technology transfer while reducing dependency on foreign suppliers for critical defence equipment.





The local content requirement will influence supplier selection and manufacturing arrangements, potentially involving collaboration with Indian industry partners to meet the 60% threshold.





Delivery timelines are tight and tightly structured. The first 15 LLLR-I units, along with one CVR, must arrive within 12 months of an advance payment. The remaining units are slated to follow over the next six months. Such timelines reflect the urgency of delivering enhanced air surveillance capabilities to the Army and the practical realities of ramping up production capacity and supply chains quickly.





Durability and lifecycle considerations are central to the RFP. The equipment is expected to have a minimum service life of 10 years, with bidders required to provide a reliability model, performance predictions, and validation from the designer or manufacturer demonstrating dependable operation. This emphasis on lifecycle assurance indicates the MoD’s intent to secure long-term value and dependable performance over a decade rather than a short-term hardware refresh.





Training and sustainment form another critical component of the procurement. Bidders must offer comprehensive training for operators, trainers, and maintenance staff. The maintenance plan should include sessions conducted 3–6 months before the first systems’ warranty ends, ensuring a smooth transition from initial deployment to sustained operation. Ongoing support and upskilling are deemed essential to maintain high readiness levels across the deployed network.





Each LLLR-I unit comprises a search radar, a Commander's Display Unit (CDU), a Target Designation System (TDS), and a Power Supply Unit. The modular design and included components suggest a focus on flexible deployment, enabling rapid emplacement in VA/VPs (Vulnerable Areas and Points) to deter, detect, and respond to aerial threats. The configuration indicates a system designed for ease of use by frontline operators while providing robust data to higher command echelons.





The RFP’s broader intent is to enhance air surveillance through tighter integration with AkashTeer, thereby enabling more coordinated and timely responses to aerial threats. By combining advanced sensing with networked data sharing, the Army aims to improve target tracking accuracy, speed of data dissemination, and overall command-and-control effectiveness.





The emphasis on multi-link connectivity and scalable TDR capacity reflects a forward-looking approach to air domain awareness that can adapt to evolving threat landscapes.





In summary, the procurement signals a strategic push to bolster India’s air defence network with locally produced, modular, and scalable radar systems. The LLLR-I and CVR integration with AkashTeer is poised to provide enhanced situational awareness across varied terrains, support for multiple tracks and data receivers, and a lifecycle-focused approach that prioritises durability, training, and sustained performance.





If successful, the program could strengthen the Army’s ability to detect, track, and respond to aerial threats in real time, while fostering domestic industry participation and rapid deployment capabilities.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







