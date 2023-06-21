



New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with a group of eminent US academics hailing from diverse fields of agriculture, marketing, engineering, health, science & technology in New York on Tuesday.





Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Energising India-US knowledge partnership. PM @narendramodi interacted with a group of eminent US academics hailing from diverse fields of agriculture, marketing, engineering, health, science & technology."





"Talks focused on possibilities of enhancing research collaborations and two-way academic exchanges under India's New Education Policy. Academics also shared perspectives and experiences from their respective areas of expertise," he added.





The details of academics who participated in the interaction are as follows: Dr. Robert J Jones, Crop scientist, accomplished vocalist and Chancellor of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Dr. Neeli Bendapudi, President of Pennsylvania State University; Dr. Pradeep Khosla, Chancellor, University of California, San Diego; Dr. Satish Tripathi, President of the University at Buffalo & Co-Chair of the Association of American Universities Task Force on Expanding US-India Universities Partnerships; Professor Jagmohan Raju, Professor of Marketing, Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania; Dr. Madhav V. Rajan, Dean, Booth School of Business, University of Chicago; Professor Rattan Lal, Distinguished University Professor of Soil Science, Ohio State University; Dr. Anurag Mairal, Adjunct Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University & Faculty Fellow and Lead for Technology Innovation & Impact at Center for Innovation & Global Health, Stanford University





Earlier, PM Modi met Essayist and Statistician professor Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Author and Academic Professor Robert Thurman, co-founder of hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio, Professor Paul Romer, and American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator Neil De Grasse Tyson.





PM Modi and American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator Neil De Grasse Tyson exchanged views on inculcating scientific temperament among youth. Discussed at length India's rapid progress in the space sector including various space exploration missions being undertaken by India.





Tyson said, "I was delighted to spend time in the company of a head of state who is as scientifically thoughtful as is Prime Minister Modi. I was delighted to hear about future programs that he has in mind. I'm quite sure I'm not alone when I say the potential for what India can accomplish knows no limits. So I see a very bright future for India."





"PM also highlighted the potential of academic collaboration and private participation in space sector between & under India's National Space Policy," Bagchi said in a tweet.





"A stimulating exchange of views between PM @narendramodi & eminent economist and Nobel laureate Prof @paulmromer. Discussions touched upon India's digital journey, including the use of Aadhar and innovative tools like Digilocker. Talks also covered various initiatives being undertaken by India for urban development," he added.





Prime Minister Modi also met with the Think Tanks group. The various think-tank experts who participated in the interaction include:Michael Froman, President-designate and Distinguished Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), Daniel Russel, Vice President for International Security and Diplomacy at the Asia Society Policy Institute, Dr. Max Abrahms, Associate Professor of Political Science at Northeastern University, Boston; Jeff M. Smith, Director, Asian Studies Center, The Heritage Foundation, DC; Elbridge Colby, Co-founder of 'The Marathon Initiative', based in Washington DC and Guru Sowle, Founder-member, Director (Indo-US Affairs), Indus International Research Foundation, Texas.





The Health Experts group consisting of Dr. Peter Hotez, Founding Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine, Texas; Dr. Sunil A. David, CEO of ViroVax based in Texas, engaged in research of vaccines; Dr. Stephen Klasko, Advisor to General Catalyst; Dr. Lawton R. Burns, Professor of Healthcare Management, and Professor of Management at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania; Dr. Vivian S. Lee, Teaches at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital and Dr. Peter Agre, Physician, Nobel laureate and molecular biologist, at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, also interacted with PM Modi.





Earlier, on Tuesday, PM Modi arrived at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York and received a grand reception.





PM Modi received a rousing welcome on Tuesday from the Indian diaspora at the Hotel Lotte where he will be staying during his trip to New York.





"Bharat Mata ki Jai," slogans reverberated at the hotel as people from the Indian diaspora cheered and waved their flags seeing the Prime Minister.





PM Modi will attend Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters on June 21. PM Modi will then travel to Washington DC and will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22.





US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening. The Prime Minister will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on the same day.





On June 23, the Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have several interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders.





He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora.







