



Union Home Minister Amit Shah today targeted the Congress over corruption, alleging scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore had taken place under the party-led UPA Government at the Centre.





Whereas, the current Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is functioning in a transparent manner and even its opponents cannot point a finger of corruption at it, Shah said addressing a rally in Sirsa in Haryana.





Targeting the erstwhile Congress dispensation in Haryana led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the senior BJP leader said it was a “3D Government of darbaris (courtiers), daamad (son-in-law) and dealers”.





Manmohan Singh govt stayed mum when Pak terrorists beheaded soldiers: Amit Shah in Sirsa rally https://t.co/MPEeTusWcq — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) June 18, 2023

He listed various achievements of the Narendra Modi Government and said it was strong and decisive.





The Modi Government took decisions such as scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution which accorded special status to the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, despite stiff opposition from several parties, including the Congress, he said.





Targeting the previous UPA Government at the Centre, Shah said that nine years ago terrorists used to come from Pakistan and behead our soldiers, “but Manmohan and Sonia sarkar used to remain mum”.





Under the Narendra Modi Government, India gave a befitting reply to terrorist attacks in Uri and Pulwama, he said, adding, “In nine years, Modi made the country secure”.





Manmohan Singh was the prime minister from 2004 to 2014 and Sonia Gandhi the chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).





Shah was addressing “Gauravshali Bharat” rally organised at Sirsa as part of the BJP’s outreach campaign to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi Government.





“Remember the time nine years ago, Congress party had indulged in Rs 12 lakh crore worth of scams…In these nine years, even our opponents cannot point a finger of corruption at Modi ji, who has run the Government in a transparent manner,” Shah told the gathering.





Earlier, addressing a rally in Gurdaspur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said Punjab’s law and order is going from bad to worse but Chief MinisterBhagwant Mann has no time to spare for it and his only job seems to take the state aircraft for Arvind Kejriwal’s nationwide tours.





“Sometimes I wonder whether he is a Chief Minister or a pilot…. Kejriwal’s countrywide tour is conducted by the Punjab Chief Minister,” Shah said, launching a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation in Punjab.





The Government here has no concerns for problems of Punjab, he said, adding that “the Chief Minister is touring the entire country. One can understand if he does so on his own, but as Kejriwal’s pilot?”





Addressing a rally in Gurdaspur as part of the BJP’s outreach campaign to mark the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi Government, Shah said, “In my entire life, I have not seen a Government like the one led by AAP, which makes hollow promises.”





Attacking Mann, he said, “The Chief Minister has only one job. If Kejriwal has to go to Chennai, then he goes to Delhi in the aircraft to take him to Chennai. If he (Kejriwal) has to go to Kolkata, then again he (Mann) takes the aircraft and take him to Kolkata.”





“His entire time is consumed by Kejriwal’s tours and as a result of this, Punjab’s law and order is going from bad to worse,” he said, adding people are not safe here.





While the drug trade is increasing, Shah said, the Chief Minister has no time to address it or farmers’ woes.





Many BJP leaders have alleged that Delhi Chief Minister and party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal took along Mann during his visits to different parts of the country so that he could fly in Mann’s State aircraft.





Attacking the AAP over its poll promises, Shah said, “I have come here to ask Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal that you had promised Rs 1,000 to every woman in the State, but they are still waiting for that. What to talk of Rs 1,000, not even 1,000 paisa has been transferred into their accounts.”







