Two Naxalites, each carrying a cumulative eight lakh reward, surrendered before the police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. According to the police, Adama Joga Madavi (26) and Tuge Karu Vadde (35), both from Chattisgarh, were frustrated and fed up with a life besieged by violence and got attracted to the surrender cum rehabilitation policy of the Maharashtra government.





This comes before the ‘Martyrs Week’ which Naxalites observe between July 28 and August 3, in which they try to implement various schemes against the government and pay tribute to fallen ultras.





Adama was recruited as a member of Pamed LGS in July 2014 and worked until 2021 and was thereafter transferred to the Zone Action Team in January 2021. He left the Pamed LGS in June 2023 to return home. He was involved in eight encounters, five murders and arson cases.





On the other hand, Vadde was recruited as a member of Janmilitia with Jetpur dalam in 2012 and worked until 2023 when he left dalam and returned home. He was involved in six murders and one arson case.





According to SP Gadchiroli, after the surrender, both Madavi and Vadde will receive Rs 4.50 lakh and Rs 4 lakh, respectively, as central and state rewards for their rehabilitation and all other benefits under the official schemes of the government.







