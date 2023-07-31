



The Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down a drone near the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district and seized three kg narcotics that it was carrying.





"At about 9 p.m. on Sunday, BSF troops deployed at the border heard the buzzing sound of a drone entering India from Pakistan near Kalash village in Tarn Taran district," a BSF official said.





A joint search operation with Punjab Police was carried out in the area on Monday morning.





During the search, troops found a large consignment suspected to be heroin in a packet wrapped in yellow tape from the fields.







