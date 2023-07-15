



Paris: In a significant decision, India and France on Friday decided to extend their ground-breaking defence cooperation in advanced aeronautical technologies by supporting the joint development of a combat aircraft engine.





A roadmap on this project will be prepared between French company Safran and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) before the end of this year.





They also decided to support industrial cooperation for motorization of heavy-lift helicopters under the Indian Multi Role Helicopter [IMRH] program with Safran Helicopter Engine.





The announcement was made after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.





The two leaders adopted ‘Horizon 2047: 25th Anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, Towards A Century of India-France Relations’.





The statement on partnership for security and sovereignty talked about building sovereign defence capabilities together.





It said that France is one of India’s key partners in the development of a self-reliant defence industrial and technological base.





“India and France are committed to cooperating in the co-development and co-production of advanced defence technologies, including for the benefit of third countries,” it said.





“In line with their outstanding cooperation in military aviation spanning over five decades, India and France welcome the timely delivery of the 36 Rafale ordered by India. In the future, India and France will extend their ground-breaking defence cooperation in advanced aeronautical technologies by supporting the joint development of a combat aircraft engine. (A roadmap on this project will be prepared [TT1] [P2] between Safran and DRDO before the end of this year.) They also support industrial cooperation for motorization of heavy-lift helicopters under the Indian Multi Role Helicopter [IMRH] program with Safran Helicopter Engine, France,” the statement said.





It said that to enable progress on the IMRH program, a Shareholders’ Agreement between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), India and Safran Helicopter Engine, France has been concluded for engine development.





“These ventures are in line with the spirit of trust that prevails between India and France in the sharing and joint development of critical components and technology building blocks, based on the successful Indo-French experience in technology transfer,” it said.





India had been in an advanced stage of discussions with French firms for co-developing engines for fifth-generation fighter and IMRH being developed by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.





Discussions with the French firms have going on for co-developing high powered engines for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) being designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation, government sources had told ANI.





The Indian aerospace public sector unit Hindustan Aeronautics Limited had also been in talks with French firms for the co-development of an engine for the Indian multirole helicopter being developed by HAL for multiple roles in the above 12-tonne class.





The negotiations between the DRDO and French engine maker Safran had been “progressing well” where the deal would be for stronger engines for both the planned versions of the indigenous AMCA aircraft.





The specifications of the AMCA are planned in a way that they would require very strong engines.





The Horizon 2047 statement said that India and France are long-standing strategic partners in the Indo-Pacific.





“Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1947, and the upgrading of the partnership to the strategic level in 1998, our two countries have consistently acted together, building on a high level of mutual trust, shared commitment to the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter and common values rooted in international law,” it said.





“To mark the 25th anniversary of the Indo-French partnership, both countries agree to adopt a roadmap to set the course for the bilateral relationship up to 2047, which will celebrate the centenary of India’s independence, the centenary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries and 50 years of the strategic partnership.”





The statement said India and France intend to work together in the interest of international peace and stability and reaffirm their commitment to a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.





“They agree to work within the framework of a partnership between equals, in consonance with their respective sovereign and strategic interests, as they have done since 1998. In order to further deepen this Strategic Partnership, and in keeping with universal values of liberty, equality, democracy and the rule of law, India and France have decided to strengthen cooperation in the sectors of the future, so as to reinforce their sovereignty and decision-making autonomy, and to respond together to the major challenges confronting our planet, including through the cooperation between India and the European Union.”







