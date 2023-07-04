



New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari is currently on an official bilateral visit to Malaysia with an aim to expand bilateral defence ties.





The Indian Air Force said the visit of the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) is aimed at discussing areas of mutual interest and cooperation with senior officials of the Malaysian armed forces.





“The CAS, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, is on an official bilateral visit to Malaysia. During his visit, he will be meeting various officials of the Malaysian Armed Forces with whom he will discuss areas of mutual interest and cooperation,” the IAF tweeted.





Malaysia is among a handful of countries showing keen interest in procuring India’s indigenously developed TEJAS aircraft.





TEJAS is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.







