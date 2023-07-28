



India and Malaysia discussed wide-ranging issues of mutual interest during the 10th meeting of the Sub Committee on Military Cooperation in New Delhi. The Defence Ministry said that both sides have explored effective and practical initiatives to further expand the bilateral defence engagements during the meeting that was held yesterday.





The Ministry said that during the meeting, the Indian delegation highlighted the potential of the national defence industry with the capacity and capability to cooperate with the Malaysian Armed Forces. The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Defence Amitabh Prasad, while the Malaysian side was headed by Assistant Chief of Staff Maj Gen Dato' Anuar bin Abd Aziz.





Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the Enhanced Strategic Partnership based on mutual trust and shared values of democracy. Both sides also deliberated on the possible outcomes for the 12th Malaysia-India Defence Cooperation Committee-MIDCOM meeting which is scheduled to be held in India in September this year.







