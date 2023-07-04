



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Tuesday held a meeting with United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina J Mohammed and discussed G20 issues, Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) status and climate changes.





"Glad to meet UN Deputy SG @AminaJMohammed today morning in New Delhi. Discussed G20 issues, SDG status and climate challenges," Jaishankar tweeted.





On Monday, Amina J Mohammed arrived in India on a three-day visit from July 3-5. It is her first visit to India since her reappointment as the UN Deputy Secretary General for a second five-year term in January 2022.





Taking to Twitter, the official spokesperson for MEA, Arindam Bagchi wrote, "A warm welcome to @UN Deputy Secretary General @AminaJMohammed as she arrives in New Delhi on an official visit to India."





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Amina J Mohammed will have meetings with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, MoS for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, Suman Bery, and India's G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant.





During the visit, the Deputy Secretary-General of the UN will be travelling to Bengaluru where she will be interacting with experts from premier information and technology research institutions and industry representatives to discuss India's achievements in the digital technology domain that could be replicated in the Global South for addressing developmental challenges, the MEA release said.





"The DSG's visit to India will be an opportunity to exchange views on India's ongoing G20 Presidency and its achievements in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ahead of the SDG Summit in September this year, and issues related to Climate Action in the context of developmental priorities," the MEA release further said.





The visit is a reflection of India's abiding commitment to multilateralism, including through its contribution to the UN and its ongoing G20 Presidency, in addressing global challenges meaningfully.







